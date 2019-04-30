|
|
MARTHA B.
CLARK
4/4/1923 - 4/15/2019
LAKELAND - Martha Clark passed away 4/15/19.
Martha was a dedicated wife & mother who was preceded in death by Paul C. Clark; sons Larry D. and Steve P. Clark and beloved companion Phil Kelly.
Survivors are daughter Kathy Clark; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, daughter-in-law Ruth Clark.
Celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at Medulla Baptist Church, 209 Scotsdale Loop, Lakeland, 33803.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019