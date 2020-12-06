MARTHA B. FABIAN



ORLANDO - Martha B. Fabian, former resident of Lakeland, died in Orlando on December 2, 2020.

While in Lakeland, she and her deceased husband, Richard Fabian, operated a health food store. Born in Sullivan, IL, in 1929, Martha was long known for her fiery personality and she even defended herself against three intruders at her home a few years ago and

managed to escape shaken but unharmed. She was Christian and she loved being part

of her local church. Martha and her late sister, Barbara Baker, influenced many lives for

the better and helped lead many people to Christ. They are now reunited in the loving

presence of their Lord and Savior. Martha is survived by a step-son, James Hills of Texas.

She spent her final years as a resident of Westminster Towers Orlando, and was ministered-to

by her home church, Church on the Drive. Lakeland Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



