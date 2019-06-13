MARTHA CLAIRE DUNLEAVY PELLEGRINI



LAKELAND - Martha Claire Dunleavy Pellegrini passed away on June 11, 2019 peacefully at home. Martha was the loving wife of 52 years to Richard L. Pellegrini. Martha was born and raised in Barre, Vermont, one of five children of the late Dr. Thomas and Claire Dunleavy. She was 75 years of age. Martha and Richard moved to Florida in 1998 after enjoying life and business careers in several states.

Martha graduated from Marion High School in Barre, VT, Class of 1962. She earned her B.A. at Cardinal Cushing College in 1966 in Boston, MA. After teaching for several years, she worked many more years as an Executive Assistant. She was also passionate about volunteering her time with PACE Inc. and helping others in Lakeland. She loved her family and took pride in caring for them. She has been a long-time member of St. Joseph's Church in Lakeland.

In addition to her husband Richard, Martha is survived by her three children - Sean, Kingston, NY, Dave, Boston, MA and Ann, Lakeland, FL, and her three grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick and Ethan. She is also survived by her sister Ann Dunleavy Gannon, Bethesda, MD, Catherine Dunleavy LeClerc, Acton, MA, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Thomas Patrick and sister Mary Josephine.

A celebration of life will be held 5-7pm on Friday, June 14th, at Heath Funeral Chapel. 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, June 15 at St. Joseph's Church, Lakeland. Burial will follow later in the year at her birthplace in Barre, VT. Following the service, a light and casual gathering for family and friends will be held at the Grasslands Golf & Country Club from 11:15 - 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PACE Inc, Lakeland, FL.

Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019