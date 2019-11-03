|
MARTHA CLINE SUMMERALL, 91
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Martha Cline Summerall, age 91, a lifetime Auburndale resident, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 31, 2019 with her family at her side.
Mrs. Summerall was born December 1, 1927, in Auburndale to Harry A. and Della Mae (Prickett) Cline. She attended Auburndale schools and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1945. In the fall of 1945, she attended the West Virginia Business College in Fairmont, then returned to Auburndale, where she married her high school sweetheart, Johnny. Martha was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale, where she served as secretary for nearly 30 years. She also devoted countless hours to the role of volunteer organist/pianist for 38 years. Martha believed with all of her heart that she had been blessed with a talent and should share it with her church. She was a very active member of the United Methodist Women and organist at Kersey Funeral Home for 38 years. Martha enjoyed crossword & jigsaw puzzles, reading and family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years Johnny, who passed in 2015; sister Vivian and brother Frank.
Martha is survived by her loving & devoted family: 3 sons: Edward (Florence) Summerall of Ida, LA, Johnny (Cheryl) Summerall, Jr. of Auburndale, Carl (Rhonda) Summerall of Dundee, daughter Lynette (Kim) Davis of Auburndale, grandson David (Kellie) Summerall of Spokane, WA, granddaughter Janna (Jay) Jarmin of Viera, FL, great granddaughter, Josie and sister-in-law Marie Cline of AL. She also had several step grandchildren and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to one of the following: First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823; Crossed Paws Pet Rescue, 3205 Recker Hwy., Winter Haven, FL, 33880; Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL, 32778.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4th at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 3, 2019