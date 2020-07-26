1/1
MARTHA FREEMAN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA
FREEMAN, 82

LAKELAND - Martha Freeman, 82, was born on February 22, 1938 in Scotland Neck, North Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Strickland and passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. She was a 1956 graduate of Lakeland High School and Massey Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. She retired from the Florida State Department of Insurance and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Martha was a very creative and thoughtful soul. She painted, sculpted and endeavored in other creative activities her entire life. Everyone in her family always appreciated the thoughtful and creative birthday cards and notes they received from her. In retirement and before, Martha enjoyed golfing with her good friends.
Martha is survived by her sister Mary (Ken) House and three children: Terry (Rhon-da) Freeman, Timothy (Chris) Freeman and Robyn (David) Knight. She also leaves behind five loving grandchildren: Grace Freeman, Emily Freeman, Bradford Freeman, Josh (Kim) Knight, Taylar Knight and one great granddaughter: Olivia Knight.
Burial Services will be held at a later date in Falcon, North Carolina.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
I worked with Martie many years ago at the Department of Insurance. She had a wonderful talent, and I'm sure I still have some birthday cards she created for me. My sincere condolences to her family.
Martha Brooks Fox
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved