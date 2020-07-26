MARTHAFREEMAN, 82LAKELAND - Martha Freeman, 82, was born on February 22, 1938 in Scotland Neck, North Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Strickland and passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. She was a 1956 graduate of Lakeland High School and Massey Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. She retired from the Florida State Department of Insurance and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.Martha was a very creative and thoughtful soul. She painted, sculpted and endeavored in other creative activities her entire life. Everyone in her family always appreciated the thoughtful and creative birthday cards and notes they received from her. In retirement and before, Martha enjoyed golfing with her good friends.Martha is survived by her sister Mary (Ken) House and three children: Terry (Rhon-da) Freeman, Timothy (Chris) Freeman and Robyn (David) Knight. She also leaves behind five loving grandchildren: Grace Freeman, Emily Freeman, Bradford Freeman, Josh (Kim) Knight, Taylar Knight and one great granddaughter: Olivia Knight.Burial Services will be held at a later date in Falcon, North Carolina.