MARTHA JEAN
KIRKLAND
WALLIS
EASLEY, SC- Martha Jean Wallis, 95 years old, passed away on February 19, 2020 at the Presbyterian Foothills Retirement Community in Easley, South Carolina, following declining health.
She was born in Abbeville, Alabama, and moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1957. She worked for 18 years in the office at Kathleen Junior High School and Lake Gibson Junior High School. She was a very devoted mother and Christian.
She attended Gibsonia Baptist Church where she started the first kindergarten in north Lakeland, was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, as well as other leadership roles. She enjoyed gardening, golf, and reading. She was the librarian at Azalea Park Retirement Community in Lakeland, Florida for many years and The Foothills Retirement Community for two years. Following the death of her spouse, John Mercer Wallis, Jr., in 2015, she moved to Easley, South Carolina, to be close to her children.
She is survived by her son, John Mercer Wallis, III (Jackie), Madeline Jean Smith, Sally Owen (Dale), 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery on February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM for immediate family. Arrangements are by Lanier Funeral Home. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440 US 98 North, Lakeland, Florida 33809.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020