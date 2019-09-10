|
|
MARTHA
McGONAGLE
LAKELAND - Martha McGonagle, a Florida Presbyterian Homes resident went to be the Lord on September 2', she was 88 years old. Martha was born in Vermont and graduated from Boston University.
After graduation she entered a short term missions trip where she met her future husband. Martha was a loving, kind, faithful, devoted Christian. She enjoyed volunteering and helping people her whole life.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Lester and her son Stephen.
Martha is survived by her sister Hildegard, her d evoted daughter Becky, and her five grandchildren, Kristin, Alyssa, Lindsay, Brendan, and Joel.
A memorial and celebration of her life service is planned for Saturday September 14' at College Heights United Methodist Church in Lakeland at 3:00 PM. All who knew her and loved and cared for her are invited to attend. An internment of her ashes will be held in New York at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019