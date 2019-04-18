Home

Martha "Marty" Murphy

Martha "Marty" Murphy Obituary
MARTHA 'MARTY'
MURPHY
MULBERRY - Martha 'Marty' Murphy was born on Feb. 12, 1939 and passed away April 16, 2019, in Plant City, FL.
Born in Crystal River, she came to Mulberry from Old Towne 16 years ago. She graduated from Avon Park High School in 1957. She was a charter member of Heartland Blue Grass Association and a life member of Miller School Alumni Association. She was also a member of the Harley Owners' group.
Martha is survived by her significant other Tom Bennett; daughter Cindy; son Ray; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
