DR. MARTHA N.M. PILAPIL
DR. MARTHA N.M. PILAPIL, 83

BARTOW - Dr. Martha N.M. Pilapil, age 83, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Lakeland.
Born on June 28, 1937 in Davao, Philippines she was the daughter of the late Simeon Macasaet and Julia Matacsil Macasaet. Dr. Pilapil was a member of the Pilot Club of Bartow, the Filipino-American Association of Polk County Inc. and Saint John Neumann Catholic Church of Lakeland. Dr. Pilapil owned and operated Bartow Medical Office in Bartow along with her husband, Dr. George Pilapil for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. George Pilapil, her children: Michelle Pilapil, Michael Pilapil (Alyssa) and her grandson, Samuel George Pilapil.
A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.


Published in The Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
