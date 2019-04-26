|
MARTHA SUTTON
LESNETT, 91
ROSWELL, GA. - Martha Sutton Lesnett, 91, of Roswell GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born and raised in Lakeland FL. She was the daughter of Charles Monroe Sutton and Leola Wood Sutton. Martha graduated from Lakeland High School in 1945 and attended Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University) in Tallahassee FL.
Martha married William Ralph Lesnett of Lakeland, FL on Thanksgiving Day 1947 in a ceremony at her family's home. Martha and William had three children.
Among her many talents, Martha was a wonderful cook, an accomplished seamstress, a skillful homemaker, and an avid photographer. She worked as a bookkeeper in the Oral Surgery office of Dr. Lawrence Cook in Lakeland. Her husband William was the Managing Director of Lakeland's Electric and Water Utilities. Both Martha and William earned private pilot's licenses and enjoyed flying their own Cessna Cardinal.
After retirement in 1982, Martha and William moved to Fairview, NC. They enjoyed traveling, and they took numerous trips across the US as well as tours to many foreign countries. They moved to Roswell, GA in 2014. At the time of William's death in 2017, they had been married for 69 years.
Martha is survived by a daughter, Lois Rule (husband Mark), two sons, Glen Lesnett (wife Kathy) and Larry Lesnett, three grandchildren, Allen Lesnett (wife Brittany), Rebecca Kilimnik (husband Alex) and Helen Rule (husband Dennis Dejarme) and four great-grandchildren, Kad-ence Lesnett, Grant Lesnett, Paige Kilimnik and Evan Kilimnik.
Martha will be interred beside William at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Graveside service and burial will be held at noon on Monday, April 29.
