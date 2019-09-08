|
MARTIN 'MARTY' SMITH
BRADENTON - On August 30, 2019, Dr. Martin 'Marty' Edward Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep. Originally from Canton, Ohio, Marty's family moved to Winter Haven, Florida where he attended grade school and graduated from Winter Haven High School. During his time in high school, he developed a strong reputation for being a leader, a protector, and a giver. These qualities would follow him throughout the course of his life.
Marty met his future bride, Helen 'Honey' Coblentz Smith, while working as teacher at Garden Grove Elementary. Marty was instantaneously smitten by the new, young teacher and set out to pursue her. Marty and Honey were married on April 23, 1977. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to Minnesota so Marty could study to become a chiropractor.
After graduating, Marty and Honey moved to Bradenton, Florida where he began to serve his community. Marty opened and maintained a successful chiropractic practice for twenty-two years. He was also active in his community, serving in various organizations and groups. In his latter working years, Marty began a new business helping seniors.
Marty was passionate about his family. He loved his wife unconditionally, his children unfailingly, and his grandchildren completely. Marty loved nothing more than gathering his family around him. In every picture taken in recent years, Marty had a grandbaby on his lap. He was fiercely proud of the legacy that he found in his family.
Marty was an active church member, attending Kingdom Life Christian Church in his last few years. Marty had the opportunity to actively pursue his passion for people and for sharing his love of Christ. During his final days, he was still concerned for those around him and continued to pray for his friends and family.
Marty leaves behind a strong legacy of love that is felt by all who knew him and called him friend. Services will be at held at Kingdom Life Christian Church on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida.
Marty is survived by his wife Honey; brother Dr. Herman 'Chip' Smith (Mary); daughter Laura Smith Gorham (Michael); son Matthew; and grandchildren Jack, Hazel, Andy, Roman, and Jewel.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019