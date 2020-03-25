|
MARVIN D.
BERRY, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Marvin D. Berry, 91, of Winter Haven passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Palms of Sebring.
A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, he came to the area in 1956 from Mississippi. Marvin retired in 1993 from Winter Haven Hospital with 19 years of service as the Laundry Facility Operator and was a member of the Wahneta Church of God. A loving husband, father and grandfather he will be missed.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Vera Berry, daughter Barbara Berry Haines and a brother Bob Berry. He is survived by two daughters Mary Denise Berry Collins and husband Jammie of Winter Haven, Sheila Ann Samples of Lakeland, three sisters Joe, Jean and Johnnie, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2pm at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020