LAKELAND -Marvin Lee McNeil, 78, passed away Dec. 20, 2019.
Marvin was born in Cheboygan, MI on May 7, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee McNeil and Velma Collins McNeil; as well as his sister, Doreen Tupa. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, Angela Tindall, Rebecca Campbell and Michelle Algenstedt; granddaughter, Jessica Bayles; great-grandson, Luke McNeil; brothers, Arden (Beulah) McNeil and Malcolm (Sheila) McNeil; sister, Shirley McNeil; brother in law, George Tupa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. Dec. 28th at 2 pm at Grace Church, 2320 Sleepy Hill Rd. Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
