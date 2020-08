Or Copy this URL to Share

MARVIN LOUIS

SARVER, 91



LAKELAND - Marvin Sarver, 91, died 7/26/20. Survived by 2 sons & 1 daughter. Laid to rest at FL. Nat'l with wife, Dorothy. Central FL Casket Store



