Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN MARCUS HERNDON Sr., 88
'Coach'

HAINES CITY - Mr. Marvin Herndon Sr., affectionately known as Coach, passed away on May 10, 2019 at his home. He was 88 years old. Born in Wauchula, Fl.,
Coach Herndon served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the military Coach Herndon went on to become a teacher and football coach for the next 28 years.
Coach Herndon is survived by his wife Carolyn Herndon, Children: Celia Rand, Marvin 'Rusty' Herndon Jr., and Heidi Rolstad. Grandchildren Pamela and Cassi Graham, Johnathan Shook, Zeth and Cameron Herndon, Kersti Pinzon, Collin Rolstad, Reice and Kilee Herndon, in addition to 11 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held for Coach Herndon on May 14th at 10 a.m. at Thrive Church in Winter Haven, Fl.
Faith Funeral Services
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019
