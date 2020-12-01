MARVIN OREN
MURPHY, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Marvin Oren Murphy of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 78.
A native of Dade City, FL, born February 24, 1942 to Isaac and Clara Murphy, Marvin has lived in this area for 45 years. He was owner of Murphy Packaging Supply's, and he attended the Assembly of God church.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons: Adam Michael Murphy and Brian Christopher Murphy, and his grandson Liam Murphy.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
.