MARVIN R.
ROBINSON
EAGLE LAKE -
Marvin R. Robinson, age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born July 17, 1955 in De Quincy, LA the son of Ronald Clement Robinson and Rose Mae Lamborn Robinson.
He was a Nursery Worker of Adams Citrus nursery. He also worked in the Hardware Department at Wal-Mart. He was a member of St. Mathew Catholic Church.
Marvin is survived by his brothers: Vernon Robinson (Cindy) and Robert Robinson (Sue), sisters: Marlene Robinson, Cecilia Robinson and Kristine Williams (Frank) and nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2019