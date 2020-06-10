MARY ALICE JONES

1937 - 2020



LAKELAND - Mary Alice (Shearer) Jones passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Mary was born in Huntington, Indiana on August 1, 1937. Her parents were Russel and Anna Shearer. She was the youngest of 5 children. She grew up on a farm near Huntington and graduated from rural Union Township High School, her graduating class had 16 students. Mary's mother died when Mary was in her early teens, in addition to being a student, she took on the difficult roles of working on the farm and caring for her handicapped father, who had lost an arm in a train accident.

She met her husband (Jack L. Jones) of nearly 65 years at the YMCA in Huntington when she was 18 years of age and he was 26 years old. They soon married and Mary moved directly from her father's farm to her own home with her new husband. Jack and Mary had two sons Duane Kevin Jones and Robert Monroe Jones, both currently of Lakeland. Jack sadly passed away early this year. Mary was anxious to join him.

Mary gained a strong work ethic on the farm and after her sons entered public school she went to work in a local factory in Huntington. She worked at various factories over a long career, retiring in 2001 as Area Manager for Meridian Automotive. Over the past few years she was a tireless care-giver for her husband Jack who had suffered from severe hearing loss and COPD.

Mary is survived by: her two sons and daughter-in-law Sylvia Lanzino-Jones; nine grandchildren Alesha Jones, Andrew Jones, Taylor Jones, Tait Jones, Lisa Calvary, Christin Jones, Mary Lanzino, Anna Lanzino and Maranda Jones; two great grandchildren Trey and Emmitt.

Jack and Mary moved to Florida in 2004. They first lived in the Cypress Lakes golf community in North Lakeland. In recent years, Jack and Mary relocated to the Lake Morton area and have been fortunate to enjoy generous and caring neighbors including: Chuck and Lisa Foss, Steve and Tammy Scruggs, Irbye Giddens, Jill Stephens, Rolf Meyer and Marie Magrath and Jorge and Marta Sueiras.

Jack and Mary will be interred together in a family plot in Huntington, Indiana. A private celebration for family will be announced at a later date. Mary was a Christian and loved the Lord, she was anxious to join him and Jack. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, 3020 Lakeland Highlands, Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803.



