MARY ALICE TUCKER
1946 - 2020
MARY ALICE
TUCKER, 74

BOWLING GREEN - Mary Tucker, 74, died Tues. 11/3/20. View: 5-7 pm Fri., 11/13 at Macedonia PBC. Svc. at Chester Grove MBC, 10 am Sat. Gause F.H.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chester Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

7 entries
November 11, 2020
We share in the family's sorrow and praying that God's love will comfort and srenthen each of you.
Cassandra, Daniel & Kim Irvin
Friend
November 11, 2020
You have our deepest sympathies in the loss of our dear friend, Shirley. She was so active in the community and cared for folks all over the county. Her hard work will not be forgotten. We love and pray for you all, her children and family members. We thank God for her life and work amongst us. Bowling Green will truly miss her. The Fulse'
Charles and Joyce Fulse
Friend
November 10, 2020
You will be missed. Rest In Peace. My condolences to the family.
Clarence Robinson
Friend
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through the healing process. Will McPherson
Will McPherson
Classmate
November 7, 2020
At this difficult time, I pray that God will grant you all the serenity and peace needed to get through this . Stay strong and know that you all are remembered in Our thoughts and prayers. Heartfelt Condolences.
From Your Texas Family..
(San Antonio and Dallas)
4 Generations....
George Brown was my Grandma Rosie brother. Straight outta Moore Haven, FL
Rogina Watson
Family
November 5, 2020
Strength and Faith for the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
