We share in the family's sorrow and praying that God's love will comfort and srenthen each of you.
Cassandra, Daniel & Kim Irvin
Friend
November 11, 2020
You have our deepest sympathies in the loss of our dear friend, Shirley. She was so active in the community and cared for folks all over the county. Her hard work will not be forgotten. We love and pray for you all, her children and family members. We thank God for her life and work amongst us. Bowling Green will truly miss her. The Fulse'
Charles and Joyce Fulse
Friend
November 10, 2020
You will be missed. Rest In Peace. My condolences to the family.
Clarence Robinson
Friend
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through the healing process. Will McPherson
Will McPherson
Classmate
November 7, 2020
At this difficult time, I pray that God will grant you all the serenity and peace needed to get through this . Stay strong and know that you all are remembered in Our thoughts and prayers. Heartfelt Condolences. From Your Texas Family.. (San Antonio and Dallas) 4 Generations.... George Brown was my Grandma Rosie brother. Straight outta Moore Haven, FL
Rogina Watson
Family
November 5, 2020
Strength and Faith for the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
