MARY ANN
KNOWLES

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Ann Knowles, 86 a resident of Winter Haven passed away Sept. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Knowles was born April 28, 1934 in Struthers, OH. to Samuel Edgar and Blanche Etta (Palmer) Mason. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching police shows on TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son - Richard Knowles, Jr. Mary Ann is survived by her loving family; son - Edgar (Chang) Knowles; 3 daughters - Blanche (Leroy) Hall, Patsy (Gregg) Haffener and Suzanne (Bruce) St. Clair; 2 brothers - Richard (Marge) Mason and Robert Mason; sister - Martha Takach; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. There are no services scheduled for Mary Ann. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
