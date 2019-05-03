Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
MARY MOORE
LAKE WALES - Mary Ann Moore, 87, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 12, 1932 in Perry, Georgia to the late Luther Wilburn Grant and Willie Stembridge Grant and she has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was an Administrative Professional and a Homemaker. Mary was a member of the West-side Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moore and her son Grant Moore.
Survivors include her daughter, Dedra LaSalle and her children, Jacob, Travis and Mikey, all of Lakeland, FL; son, Charles Alan Moore of Lake Wales; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Lake Wales Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Bolden officiating.
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2019
