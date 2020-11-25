1/1
MARY ANN (FINNEGAN) NOGA
MARY ANN
(FINNEGAN) NOGA, 84

LAKELAND - Mary Ann (Finnegan) Noga, 84, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020.
Mary Ann was a Eucharistic Minister of Holly Communion, and a member of her church's cleaning crew. She retired from Mobil Chemical and Valspar Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA as a Traffic Manager.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years Paul Noga, brother Regis (Lynda) Finnegan, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church on Saturday November 28, 2020. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am, followed by a graveside service at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
