MARY
BLOUNT, 74
LAKELAND - On Friday, June 14, 2019, Mary Blount, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 74 from complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Mary received her bachelor's degree in Education from Jacksonville State University in Alabama. She lived in Lakeland for over 40 years. A former antiques dealer, in her retirement Mary was a teacher at the Publix Child Development Center. Mary was also a past president of the Evergreen Circle of the Garden Club of Lakeland as well as Connoisseur Group of Antique Collectors Club. Dedicated to animal welfare, Mary adopted many rescued dogs, including three cocker spaniels currently with us.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas, and two daughters: Jennifer van Dame and Anna Blount. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue ( www.floridacocker.org ).
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019