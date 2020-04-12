Home

Winfield - Winfield
803 Loomis St.
Winfield, KS 67156
(620) 221-2211
Mary "Paulette" (McCormick) Brunk

Mary "Paulette" (McCormick) Brunk Obituary
MARY 'Paulette' BRUNK

LAKELAND - Mary 'Paulette' (McCormick) Brunk, 72, formerly of Lakeland, Florida passed away at her residence in Winfield Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
There will be a time of viewing from 9-12 A.M. Saturday, April 11 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Her family will hold a private burial ceremony at a later date. Memorials contributions may be made to the Cowley County Humane Society, contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.
Paulette was born on December 6, 1947 in Tampa, Florida to Lieutenant Don McCormick of the United States Air Force and Bessie Pauline (Morris) McCormick. From her parents she cultivated a love of travel, seeing new places and making new friends. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1965, and following in her father's footsteps after his retirement from the military, went on to obtain a teaching degree from the University of South Florida. Making her home in Polk County, she became a DECA teacher and a special needs instructor. She was passionate about her students and taught for over thirty years.
Paulette was united in marriage to John Brunk, a fellow teacher, and after his passing, to Hugh Sills, a sculptor of wood. She was an active member of her church and the Lions Club. She enjoyed crafting, family history and lore, socializing with friends and spoiling her many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her younger brothers Don McCormick Jr. of Winfield, Kansas and Dale McCormick of Lakeland, Florida; cousins Diane and Brian Morris; six beloved nieces and nephews, and sixteen great nieces and nephews.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John and Hugh, and great-nephew Hunter.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
