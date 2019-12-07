Home

LAKELAND - Mary 'Molly' Catherine Thompson (nee Mc-Grane) died Oct. 30, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
She was born Nov. 1, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Leo and Joan McGrane (nee Bautsch). She graduated from Arapahoe High School in Colorado and attended Colorado State University. She married Corky Thompson Sept. 9, 1977.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She thrived on creative projects, unique adventures and spending time with children. Her mailbox was finely decorated and she sent the best birthday cards. Her love and special spark will be deeply missed.
Mary is survived by her husband, her children Jed, Nathan and Aaron Thompson and grandchildren Chloe, Emma, Wyatt and Caroline Thompson. She is survived by her mother, her brothers, Michael, Patrick, Dan-iel, Joseph, Thomas and Dennis McGrane and her sister Elizabeth Aron (nee McGrane). She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Lyons (nee McGrane) and her father.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 2001 N. Crystal Lake Dr, Lakeland, FL on Sunday, December 8 at 4 pm.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
