MARY CECIL COTTRELL RICE
LAKELAND - Mary C. Rice passed away on June 14, 2019 while hospitalized. She was 82 years old. She was the loving wife of almost 60 years to Lindsey V. Rice.
In addition to her husband Lynn, Mary is survived by her seven children: Linda (Glenn) Combee, Lakeland, FL, Timothy Rice, Acworth, GA, Johnny Rice, Acworth, GA, Rose (Wayne) Weiss, Hamilton, TX, Donna (Richard) Tubbs, Lakeland, FL, Diane (Rodney) Williams, Lakeland, FL, and Kathy (Tim) Belden, Acworth, GA. She is also survived by her 24 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Elaine Duke, Louisburg, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Jack Cottrell and sisters Mildred Cottrell, Hazel Cottrell Mahoney, Doris Cot-trell Dop, and granddaughter Katie Hamlin.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 1:30pm at the Mas Verde clubhouse, 2600 Harden Blvd. Lakeland, FL.
