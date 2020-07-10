1/1
Mary (Ducato) Disalvo
1926 - 2020
MARY
DISALVO

LAKELAND - Mary Disalvo, 93, of Lakeland, passed away July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Onofrio Disalvo.
Born Nov. 11, 1926, in Bagheria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Ducato.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, in St. Petersburg, Florida and was retired as a seamstress from West Point Military Academy Tailor Shop, in West Point, New York.
She is survived by her sons, Frank (Diane) Disalvo, Michael Disalvo, and Thomas Disalvo, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in Boca Raton, Florida and Highland Falls, New York at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.HeathFuneralChapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
