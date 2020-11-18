MARY E. HAMILTON



DAVENPORT - Mary E. Hamilton, passed away on November 10, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1945 in Davenport. She was a lifelong resident of Davenport.

Mary was a caring person that was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W.E. Hamilton. She is survived by her sons, Robin E. Wright, Sr. & his wife Margaret and James W. Wright; her grandchildren, Robin E. Wright JR, 'Bubba' & his wife Nicole and Samantha Wright Carpenter & her husband David; along with her great-grandchildren, Faith, Hope, Grace, Marquise, Laquez and Legacy.; her sisters, Bonnie Garrett & Cindy Brewer.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3pm at Oakhill Baptist Church in Loughman. Everyone Welcome.



