MARY E. LEFEVRE, 87
LAKELAND - Mary E. Lefevre, 87, of Lakeland, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020 of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late William and Estelle Lapinski. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, William Lapinski and her sister, Betty Hutches. Surviving siblings are her sister Norma King, and her brother Anthony Lapinski.
She was born in Chapin, SC on August 22, 1932 where she spent her early childhood on her parents' farm. The family moved to Wauchula, FL where she attended and graduated from Hardee High School. After graduation, she went on to earn her Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration at Florida State University. While at FSU, she met her future husband, Anthony Lefevre (Deceased).
Mary is survived by her five children: Anthony John Lefevre (Karen), Monique Renee Howard, Christopher Andre Lefevre, Mary Melissa Howard (Richard), William Eric Lefevre, her twelve grandchildren: Katie, Sarah, Jennifer, Evan, Jamie, Jake, Charlie, Cassie, Noelle, Samuel, Kasey, and Alex, and her five great-grandchildren: Macy, Duncan, Brooks, Julia, and Joanna.
Mary lived most of her adult life in Lakeland, FL, where she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She spent over 25 years working as an Associate Teacher at Dixieland Elementary. After her retirement, she went on to mentor students at Blake Elementary.
On most days she could be found tending to her flower gardens, walking her neighborhood with her friends, or playing a 'rousing' game of Hand and Foot with her card buddies. She also loved college football and always rooting for her beloved Seminoles.
Mary will always be remembered as the loving matriarch to her family and a wonderful friend to those who had the privilege of having known her.
A memorial Mass for Mary will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 118 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815.
In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations be made to: Talbot House Ministries (Lakeland) 814 N. Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.