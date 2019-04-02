Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
For more information about
MARY MOORE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY EDITH MOORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY EDITH MOORE Obituary
MARY EDITH
MOORE, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Edith Moore, daughter and one of four siblings: F. Ruth Bland, Stanley Swisher and Robert 'Bob' Swisher to Herman and Edith Swisher, passed away on March 28, 2019 at age of 80 in Winter Haven FL.
Mary was born and grew up in Ft. Lauderdale FL. This is where, at age 3 she met Russell who would become her husband 18 years later. As a youth; she loved going to the beach and was active in: Rainbow Girls, Girls Scouts, and High school Acapella Choir .
Mary is survived by her husband Russell Moore and children: Charles and Tim Moore. She was loved by her grandchildren: James Moore, Kaylee Price, Kirk Moore, Tiffani Moore, Tabitha Moore, TJ Moore, Luke Moore. She doted on her great grandchildren: Kaibella Moore, Kailani Moore, Aaliyah McMath, and Rilee Price. She was active in the Eastern Star and a member of First United Methodist Church Auburndale and volunteered with the children's program. Mary worked as a para-professional teacher with elementary school children.
Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2 PM in First United Methodist Church Auburndale, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to , Temple Terrace, Florida or Children's Program at First United Methodist Church Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now