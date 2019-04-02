|
MARY EDITH
MOORE, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Mary Edith Moore, daughter and one of four siblings: F. Ruth Bland, Stanley Swisher and Robert 'Bob' Swisher to Herman and Edith Swisher, passed away on March 28, 2019 at age of 80 in Winter Haven FL.
Mary was born and grew up in Ft. Lauderdale FL. This is where, at age 3 she met Russell who would become her husband 18 years later. As a youth; she loved going to the beach and was active in: Rainbow Girls, Girls Scouts, and High school Acapella Choir .
Mary is survived by her husband Russell Moore and children: Charles and Tim Moore. She was loved by her grandchildren: James Moore, Kaylee Price, Kirk Moore, Tiffani Moore, Tabitha Moore, TJ Moore, Luke Moore. She doted on her great grandchildren: Kaibella Moore, Kailani Moore, Aaliyah McMath, and Rilee Price. She was active in the Eastern Star and a member of First United Methodist Church Auburndale and volunteered with the children's program. Mary worked as a para-professional teacher with elementary school children.
Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2 PM in First United Methodist Church Auburndale, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to , Temple Terrace, Florida or Children's Program at First United Methodist Church Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019