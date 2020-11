MARY ELIZABETH BUTCHER, 98



LAKELAND - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Butcher, 98, passed away November 12, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Baldwin, Kansas, April 1, 1922, the daughter of Everett and Vida Pence. Along with her parents, Mrs. Butcher was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Loren James Butcher, and 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her children, Gloria Jeanne Clay, Lakeland, Florida, Loren Leland Butcher (Joan), Washington Court House, Ohio, and Donald Everett Butcher (Louise), Quakertown, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Church of God, 3025 Highway 92 West, Winter Haven, Florida.



