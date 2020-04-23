Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH MIDDLETON


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELIZABETH MIDDLETON Obituary
MARY ELIZABETH
MIDDLETON, 74

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Middleton, 74, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Middleton was born May 6, 1945 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Hildon Parnell and Irene (Lancaster) Barnes. She was an Auburndale resident since 1960 coming from Missouri and a homemaker. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Herbert and sister Hilda.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Luther Middleton of Auburndale; son Luther T. Middleton and daughter Elizabeth Irene Harp, both of Auburndale; 2 granddaughters: Mary Shannell Harp & Krystal Elizabeth Bridegroom; 3 great grandchildren: Ty, Eli & Kassie.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -