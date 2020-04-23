|
|
MARY ELIZABETH
MIDDLETON, 74
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Middleton, 74, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Middleton was born May 6, 1945 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Hildon Parnell and Irene (Lancaster) Barnes. She was an Auburndale resident since 1960 coming from Missouri and a homemaker. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Herbert and sister Hilda.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Luther Middleton of Auburndale; son Luther T. Middleton and daughter Elizabeth Irene Harp, both of Auburndale; 2 granddaughters: Mary Shannell Harp & Krystal Elizabeth Bridegroom; 3 great grandchildren: Ty, Eli & Kassie.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020