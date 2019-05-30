|
|
MARY ELLEN
PERONTO, 95
TAMPA - Mary Ellen Peronto, age 95, of Tampa passed away on May 21, 2019 one day before her birthday.
She was born on May 22, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter and Hulda (Bolz) Dumph. She was married to Earl Peronto who is deceased. Mrs. Peronto enjoyed being a homemaker and loved her family.
She is survived by three sons, John Peronto (Sue), James Peronto (Kathy), and Joseph Peronto, four daughters, June Reed, Lenda Sander (Robert), Jacqueline Hayes, and Jeannine Cambensy (Joe), thirteen grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Peronto was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren, Summer and Joy, and one great grandchild, Allison.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 - 7 pm at Blount & Curry Temple Terrace. Funeral Graveside service will be Thursday 1 PM at Florida National Cemetery.
