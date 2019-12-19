|
MARY FITZPATRICK PARRIS
LONGBOAT KEY, FL. - It is with deep, and profound sadness that we announce the death of Mary Fitzpatrick Parris, who passed away peacefully in her home on December 15th, 2019 in Longboat Key, FL.
Mary was born on July 1, 1936 in Jersey City, NJ and took permanent residence in Longboat Key with her late husband, Tom, in 2007. Mary is the daughter of the late John and Edith Fitzpatrick, sister of the Joan, Ronnie, Rita and the late Jack Fitzpatrick. Mary was a beloved aunt to many nephews and nieces.
She was a longtime resident of North Attleboro, MA and East Greenwich, RI, but built lifelong friendships everywhere she went. Her love of family and friends and genuine kindness was obvious to all who met her. She exuded generosity and kindness for all, and always met others with an open heart and open arms.
Mary devoted her life to her family and children, as well as the caregiving of those in need. She was a 1957 graduate of Saint Vincent's Hospital School received her Bachelor's from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her nursing career led her to Hackensack Hospital where she would meet her future husband, Tom. Mary's passion and get-up-and-go attitude was infectious. She was an eloquent storyteller and loved sharing her experiences of traveling Ireland, kissing the Blarney Stone and taking her nieces & nephews for rides in her Karmann Ghia. You didn't have to be an official niece or nephew to know her as 'Aunt Mary.'
Her fighting Irish spirit, wisdom, strong faith and determination will forever carry on by those that knew her.
Mary's most cherished memories included family vacations in Maine, trips to St. Maarten and the family's first home in North Attleboro. She was truly the backbone of the family and always seemed to make things look easy. As a faithful fan, coach, advisor, friend, aunt, mother, and wife (Tom's ever present 'My Mary'), Mary always led from the heart. Her presence and memories leave indelible impressions on all that were fortunate to have known her.
As we prepare to say goodbye, we find peace knowing that Mary will be joined by many friends and family who have left before her and will be ready to receive her with open arms.
Mary is survived by sons John and Will, daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Robert. Mary's passion and pride revolved around her 5 grandchildren- Brody, Jordan, Matthew, Christian, and James.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 20th, from 6-8 pm at the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home, 925 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence. Funeral services will be held on December 21 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Rhode Island Food Bank.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019