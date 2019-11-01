|
|
MARY GRACE
WILLIAMS
LAKELAND - Mary Grace Williams, 93, died October 26, 2019. Born in Sherman, Texas
She was a lifelong resident of Florida .
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, G. LeBron Williams.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Gary) Cutrell, Gladys (Hal) Wilson, George (Terry) Williams, Charles Williams, Jim (Mildred) Williams; her grandchildren, Aaron, Melissa, Nikolaus, Andrew, Ashley, Austin, Weston, Audra, and LeBron; her great-grandchildren, Reese, Hadley, Baye, Grace, Augustus, Muriel.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lakeland Vineyard, 2023 W. Pipkin Road at 1:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019