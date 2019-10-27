|
|
MARY J.
PETTY, 62
LAKELAND - Mary J. Petty, 62, of Lakeland passed away October 22, 2019.
Born in Tifton, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Sumner and Nathie Williamson, she survives.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Phil, Jr.
Mary's survivors include her husband of 25 years, Phil Petty; children, Corina Petty, Jennifer Gibson; siblings, Janice Myers-Butts (Kenneth), Teresa Buckner (Dwayne), Judy Davis (Quinn), Jeannette Miller (Dan-ny), Dwayne Williamson (Deanna), Andy Williamson (Scot); 2 grandchildren, Dylan Gibson & Makayla Gibson.
Mary was a member of Griffin Baptist Church and has worked at Publix for the past 7 years in security. Mary loved her family, her soaps, and was a terrific cook.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland. A funeral will be at 11am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019