MARY JANE CAMP
MARY JANE CAMP

EAGLE LAKE - Mary Jane Camp died peacefully at home, on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was 58 years old. Born in Lakeland, Florida on June 12, 1962, the daughter of Carl and Betty Dicks. She grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School, Class of 1980. Married to loving husband, Ernie, for 35 years. Mary Jane was office manager, for a local dental practice, the past 34 years.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband Ernie Camp, daughters Katie Pratt (husband Kyle) and Jessica Olds (husband Sam). Sisters Suzanne Grillo (husband Frank), Barbara Benton (husband Greg) and Nancy Ellis (husband John).
Mary Jane's family was the center of her life. She enjoyed nothing more than being at the beach with a book in her hand.
Contributions may be made in her honor to the Florida SPCA Adoption Center, 5850 S. Brannen Rd, Lakeland, Florida 33813.
Condolences may be made to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
