1/1
Mary Jane Riner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JANE
RINER

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Jane Riner passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Mary was born on March 1, 1950 in Gadsden, Alabama. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1968. Later that same year she married the love her life, Charles Riner. She became a stay-at -home mother caring for her four children who were her pride and joy. After her children were older, she returned to further her education attaining a B.S. in Education and a M.A. in Counseling. She had a wonderful career as a teacher and school counselor with the Polk County School District and left a lasting impression on her coworkers and students.
Mary has always been a faithful Godly woman; actively involved in her church community. Mary had a love for traveling and camping, enjoying many adventures with her beloved husband and close family friends. She never missed an opportunity to go visit her siblings, the beach, National Parks or the mountains. She loved and cherished her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren was immensely proud of each one of them. She will be remembered for her grace, kindness and warm smile. She brought love, joy and happiness to all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles Riner, sons David, Carl (Lori) and Eric Riner, daughter Stephanie Harrison (Jerry). She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.
In celebration of Mary's life a memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven on Friday, October 23rd at 2:00pm. Visitation will occur on Thursday, October 22nd at Oak Ridge Funeral Care from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved