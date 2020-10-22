MARY JANERINERWINTER HAVEN - Mary Jane Riner passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Mary was born on March 1, 1950 in Gadsden, Alabama. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1968. Later that same year she married the love her life, Charles Riner. She became a stay-at -home mother caring for her four children who were her pride and joy. After her children were older, she returned to further her education attaining a B.S. in Education and a M.A. in Counseling. She had a wonderful career as a teacher and school counselor with the Polk County School District and left a lasting impression on her coworkers and students.Mary has always been a faithful Godly woman; actively involved in her church community. Mary had a love for traveling and camping, enjoying many adventures with her beloved husband and close family friends. She never missed an opportunity to go visit her siblings, the beach, National Parks or the mountains. She loved and cherished her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren was immensely proud of each one of them. She will be remembered for her grace, kindness and warm smile. She brought love, joy and happiness to all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles Riner, sons David, Carl (Lori) and Eric Riner, daughter Stephanie Harrison (Jerry). She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.In celebration of Mary's life a memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven on Friday, October 23rd at 2:00pm. Visitation will occur on Thursday, October 22nd at Oak Ridge Funeral Care from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Condolences may be sent at