Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
MARY SEITZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SEITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANET REESE SEITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANET REESE SEITZ Obituary
MARY JANET REESE SEITZ, 89

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Janet Reese Seitz, 89 a resident of Bellatage Assisted Living Facility in Winter Haven, Florida, departed this life in the faith and fear of the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Jan, as she was known, was born February 14, 1930 in Massilon, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Charles and Marjorie Reese.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas C. Seitz, Sr., and sisters Constance, Barbara and Carolyn.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas Seitz, Jr. (Anna), Winter Haven, Christopher Seitz (Elizabeth), Cour-ance, France, Mark Seitz (Kathleen), Wheeling, WV, and Peter Seitz, Pinehurst, NC; five grandchildren, Sarah Lopez, Babson Park, Katherine Helms, Jacksonville, Thomas Seitz, III, El Paso, TX, Amy Seitz, Budapest, Hungary, Matthew Seitz, New York City; and seven great grandchildren.
She graduated with a bachelor's degree in music education from Denison University in Ohio. She pursued graduate studies in special education at Western Carolina University, becoming the first certified teacher in learning disabilities in Buncombe County, North Carolina.
For the past twenty years, she was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd choir in Lake Wales and past coordinator of the congregation's Brown Bag Bunch program for snowbirds and retirees. She was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Bok Tower and a member of the Lake Wales chapter of AAUW.
Her funeral will be held on 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 221 South Fourth Street, Lake Wales, the Rev. Timothy Nunez, rector, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the church. Webcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now