1/1
MARY JEANETTE CREWS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JEANETTE CREWS, 80

BARTOW - Mrs. Mary Jeanette Crews, 80, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home in Bartow, FL. Mrs. Crews was born November 21, 1939 in Highland City, FL and moved to Bartow in 1991 after residing in Fort Meade for many years. She was a 1957 graduate of Summerlin Institute in Bartow, a member of the Bartow Crickette Club, member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL. Mrs. Crews retired from the City of Fort Meade after a long 39 tenure, and very well known to Fort Meade residents. She began her career as a dispatcher for the Fort Meade Police Dept. for four years, and then moved to the city hall beginning as a utility billing clerk, and retired after 35 years in the Fort Meade City Hall as the Customer Service and Utility Billing Supervisor.
Mrs. Crews was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Gerald Crews; her parents, Dewey Altamo Carter and Ethel Albertha Sapp Carter; brothers, Dewey Carter, Jr., George Carter, Thomas Carter, Ray Carter; sister, Ella Mae Quick.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Gerald Crews, Jr. West Virginia, Keith Allen Crews and wife Laura, Sebring, FL, David Scott Crews and wife Jennifer, Bartow, FL; her twin sister, Jean Bryant, Lakeland, FL, and Ann Boyd, Lakeland, FL; four grandchildren, Keith A. Crews, Sebring, FL, Eli Crews, West Virginia, Ryan Crews and wife Miann, Bartow, FL, Kayla Crews Selph and husband Keith, Fort Meade, FL; seven great grandchildren, Emery Crews, Onaleigh Crews, Charlie Selph, Jensin Selph, Marverick Selph, Olivia Crews, and Colton Crews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with memorial services following at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade with Pastor Mike McMillan officiating.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved