MARY JEANETTE CREWS, 80BARTOW - Mrs. Mary Jeanette Crews, 80, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home in Bartow, FL. Mrs. Crews was born November 21, 1939 in Highland City, FL and moved to Bartow in 1991 after residing in Fort Meade for many years. She was a 1957 graduate of Summerlin Institute in Bartow, a member of the Bartow Crickette Club, member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL. Mrs. Crews retired from the City of Fort Meade after a long 39 tenure, and very well known to Fort Meade residents. She began her career as a dispatcher for the Fort Meade Police Dept. for four years, and then moved to the city hall beginning as a utility billing clerk, and retired after 35 years in the Fort Meade City Hall as the Customer Service and Utility Billing Supervisor.Mrs. Crews was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Gerald Crews; her parents, Dewey Altamo Carter and Ethel Albertha Sapp Carter; brothers, Dewey Carter, Jr., George Carter, Thomas Carter, Ray Carter; sister, Ella Mae Quick.She is survived by her sons, Charles Gerald Crews, Jr. West Virginia, Keith Allen Crews and wife Laura, Sebring, FL, David Scott Crews and wife Jennifer, Bartow, FL; her twin sister, Jean Bryant, Lakeland, FL, and Ann Boyd, Lakeland, FL; four grandchildren, Keith A. Crews, Sebring, FL, Eli Crews, West Virginia, Ryan Crews and wife Miann, Bartow, FL, Kayla Crews Selph and husband Keith, Fort Meade, FL; seven great grandchildren, Emery Crews, Onaleigh Crews, Charlie Selph, Jensin Selph, Marverick Selph, Olivia Crews, and Colton Crews.Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with memorial services following at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade with Pastor Mike McMillan officiating.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.