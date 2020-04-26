|
MARY JORDAN
VALENTI
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Mary Jordan Valenti was born in Etna, PA on January 13, 1921 to John and Mary Reiner. She was always known to everyone as Betty. Betty passed from her earthly life to eternal life on April 17, 2020 at Pendleton Manor in Greenville, SC.
Betty was a very likable person with a loving smile and a quick wit. She devoted her life to God and witnessed often throughout her long life of 99 years.
Betty was married to Glenn Jordan in 1942. They lived in Johnson City, NY where she established a successful catering business, Betty's Catering Service, providing meals for such service organizations as Rotary International, Lions, United Way, and Jaycees along with many others. After retirement, Glenn and Betty moved to Lakeland, FL.
In 2000, Betty was united in marriage for the second time to Armand Valenti. They lived in Lakeland, FL until his death in 2018.
She moved to Greenville, SC and lived at Pendleton Manor until her death. In her later years she developed severe Alzheimer's.
Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She had three older sisters and one younger brother. She has a daughter, Nancy Gam-mons (Cliff) of Travelers Rest, SC. Among her other survivors are a granddaughter, Tracy Summerhays (Rob) of Taylors, SC and a great granddaughter, Samantha Breaman of Greenville, SC. She also has many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Clifford Warren Gammons, IV.
Due to CDC regulations regarding the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made to research a cure for Alzheimer's.
Arrangements entrusted to Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020