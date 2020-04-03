|
MARY
KATHERINE (SEXTON) BALUCH, 96
VERNON HILLS, IL. - Mary Katherine (Sexton) Baluch passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 96 in Vernon Hills, Illinois.
Mary was born on August 15, 1923 to Patrick and Delia Sexton in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Alexander Baluch in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1947. They were married just a few days short of 67 years. Mary is the last surviving member of her family, having been pre-deceased by her four brothers, James, John, Martin, and Lawrence. Mary is survived by her children: Mary Pat Lytle (Richard) of State College, PA, Kathy Zmuda (Gene) of Lincolnshire, IL, Michael Baluch (Sandy) of Omaha, NE, and Barbara Simmons of Glendale, AZ. She has four grandchildren, Parker Lytle, Alex Lytle, Michelle (Eric) Martin, Michael (Christine) Zmuda, Jesse Adams, and Andrew Baluch. She also has four great grandchildren, Emma and Graham Martin and Abigail and Oliver Zmuda.
Mary graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio and then attended Fenn College, now named Cleveland State. Most of her married life Mary was a homemaker, returning to the work world in Findlay, Ohio when the youngest child entered high school. After retiring to Winter Haven, Florida she and Alex spent many years volunteering at Winter Haven Hospital. She and Alex also enjoyed the years they volunteered at the baseball Spring Training camp for the Kansas City Royals near Winter Haven.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service may be arranged at a later date. In the meantime, please celebrate Mary's life with some Irish music and an Irish coffee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mary's and Alex's names to The Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, 200 Ave. F N.E. Winter Haven, FL 33881.
