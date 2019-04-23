|
MARY L.
SUTTON, 88
LAKELAND - Mary L. Sutton passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on November 1, 1930 in Kinston, Alabama to the late Bud and Mattie Parrish. Mary grew up in Plant City, Florida and graduated from Turkey Creek High School. She enjoyed a career as a bookkeeper, fishing, cooking, and listening to Gospel music. Mary was an active member of her church.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Paul T. Sutton, her daughter Anna Smith, first husband, Dee Hollars, and two sisters, Sarah Bishop and Jean Weeks.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Hollars, her stepdaughter, Jeri Lawless, her grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Hollars, Ryan Mock, and Dana Longo, sisters Joyce Dunaway, Martha Freel, and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home, located at 2125 US Hwy 98 South. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM with the service beginning at 12:00 PM, graveside service to follow.
