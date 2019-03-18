|
|
MARY A.
(SAMSON) LABRIE, 104
FALL RIVER, MA. - Mary A. (Samson) LaBrie, age 104, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Fall River Jewish Home. She was the wife of the late Eugene A. LaBrie, Jr. with whom she celebrated a golden anniversary of 75 years just prior to his passing.
Born in Westfield, MA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Bogdan) Samson, she lived in Winter Haven, Florida for thirty years before moving to Fall River in 1997. She was the oldest member of the Calvary Temple and a member of the Young at Heart Club.
In addition to being a homemaker and caring for her family, she en-joyed knitting, gardening, reading, traveling and cooking.
She is survived by six children, Lorraine Barclay and her husband Robert of Lake Wells, FL, Eugene A. LaBrie, III and his wife Mary Lou of Winter Haven, FL, MaryAnn Olds of Branford, FL, Pastor Judith Biddle and her husband Pastor Joseph Biddle of Fall River, Nancy LaBrie of Winston Salem, NC and Rev. Kenneth LaBrie and his wife Mary Sue of Branford, FL; one sister, Jane Koehlert of Winter Haven, FL; eleven grand-children, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Allison, Anne Dylewsky, Michael, Henry, Joseph and Frank Sam-son and grandmother of the late Deborah LaBrie.
Her visitation was held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00PM in Calvary Temple, 4321 N. Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 followed by her Funeral Service at 3:00PM. Flowers welcome or contributions in her honor may be made to her church to help support missions. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Glenn Abbey Memorial Gardens, 2300 K-Ville Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823 with a Funeral Service to be held in their chapel at 1:00PM. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan. com
Published in Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019