Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
MARY MARTIN
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
MARY LOU MARTIN


1939 - 2019
MARY LOU
MARTIN, 80

LAKE WALES - Mary Lou Martin, 80, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
She was born October 11, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late William H. and Helen (Risen) Strouse and she has been a resident of this area since 1956 moving here from Ohio.
She was a retired Secretary for Escod Industries. Mary Lou was a Charter Member of the Lake Wales Moose Lodge, member of the Eastern Star of Lake Wales, Past President of the Lake Wales Elkettes and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Martin in 2015, Daughter, Teresa Ally in 2012, sister, Sally Henderson in 2013.
Survivors include her son, Steven Martin; 4 grandchildren; nieces, Brenda Samuels and Jackie Moser and all of Sally Henderson's Family.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. James Martin officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Lake Wales Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 105 Arneson Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida 33823.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Lake Wales is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
