|
|
MARY LOUISE
(SPAULDING) ADSIT
WINTER HAVEN - Mary Louise (Spaulding) Adsit was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1934 to parents Hugh Spaulding & Edna Hart Spaulding. Mary graduated from Meadville High School in 1952.
Mary married Gordon H. (Pete) Adsit on October 10, 1953. In 1959 Mary and Pete moved to Lake Wales, Florida where she was employed by Bullard Insurance Co.
After working in the insurance industry, Mary began her Real Estate career obtaining realtor and brokerage licenses. She opened her agency in the early 1970s. Real estate was her passion as she loved interacting with clients - she was still active in her business until she recently became ill. Mary and her husband Pete were previous owners of Adsit Dura Cast Products, Inc. Lake Wales Florida. Along with owning the Lake Wales Machine Shop.
Mary enjoyed outdoor activities which included boating and horses. She and Pete had their private aircraft licenses and owned their own airplane.
Mary belonged to the following organizations: The Florida Citrus Mutual, The National Association of Realtors and the Polk County Cattlewoman's Association. Also a member of the NRA and the Polk County Farm Bureau and Florida Cattle Ranchers Association.
Mary is survived by her husband 'Pete,' one son Mark (Carolyn) Adsit of Georgia and granddaughter Kimberiee Adsit of Georgia and grandson Patrick Adsit of Florida and three great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by four brothers and two sisters, Jack Bolton of N. Carolina, Joe Spaulding and Don (Arleen) Spaulding of Pennsylvania Jim (Peggy) Spaulding of North Carolina and Diane Porter and Linda Spaulding of Georgia.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Stephen Coty Sockalosky and a brother, Audley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, https://www.youthranches.org/index.php/ways-to-give/online-donation.html . The Florida FFA, https://donorbox.org/flffafoundationdonate or to the Geneva Memorial Cemetery, c/o Greg Adsit, treasurer, 12082 West Townline Road, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019