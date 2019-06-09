|
|
MARY LOUISE
BUSH, 101
LAKELAND - Mary Louise Bush, 101, passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019 She was the daughter of John Calvin Giddens and Margaret Elizabeth Floyd Giddens.
She was born September 2, 1917 in Sumpter County, Florida, spending her early years in Winter Garden, Florida. She also lived in Plant City for a few years before moving to Lakeland permanently. In 1948 she married W.P. (Mac) Bush. They were married 28 years before his death.
After graduating from business school she began her career as a bookkeeper at the New Florida Hotel. After raising her children Louise returned to her work as a bookkeeper, first for Joe P. Ruthven at OK Tire Store, then for Jerry Ruthven when he opened his own tire store.
Louise was known by her family and friends for her love of flowers, working with ceramics, crocheting and many other crafts.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Lakeland.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Mac Bush, her son Fred Bush, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Bush, siblings, Gert-rude Graham, Elva Hall, Rozelle Missar and Frederick Giddens. She is survived by her daughter Alice and son-in-law Don Bentley, son Clifton Bush, granddaughters, Toni Magrum and her husband Brian, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00AM, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with service to follow at 11:00AM at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida 33805.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. On line condolences may be left at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from June 9 to June 10, 2019