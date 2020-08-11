1/1
MARY LOUISE CROSBY REGISTER
CLAUDVILLE, VA. - Mrs. Mary Louise Crosby Register, age 88 of Claudville, Virginia passed away on August 6, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. She was born in Canal Point, Florida on August 31, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jesse Register; one daughter, Margaret Register Walling; her parents; and 7 siblings.
Mary served as a cosmetologist for over 40 years. She was a member of Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered for being truly grounded in her faith in God and her devotion to her family.
Mrs. Register is survived by two children, Samuel Wayne Register of Stuart, and Hazel Register Geohagan and husband, Paul of Claudville; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Jackson of Frostproof, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Morrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church, Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1140, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com .

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
