MARY LOUISE KILMER, 100
LAKE ALFRED - Mary Louise Kilmer, 100, went to be with her Lord on May 7, 2019. Until the time of her death, she was blessed to stay in her home in Lake Alfred, FL.
She was born October 2, 1918, the daughter of Earl and Madge Glaze.
On December 31, 1937 she married George Kilmer. Together they owned and operated Kilmer Car and Tractor Co., located near Muncie, Indiana.
She was a member of Auburndale United Methodist where she enjoyed quilting and crafting each week with her special friends. Mary was known for her generous, kind hospitality and good cooking. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and her motto was 'stay sweet!' In her earlier days, she was bookkeeper for the family business and helped her parents in the Land O' Nod Restaurant. Mary, George and youngest son, Charles, moved to Auburndale, FL in 1964. George died in 1972.
She will be missed by her daughter, Betty Orebaugh (Keith), Muncie and a son, Charles Kilmer (Laura), Melbourne, grandchildren, Mary Coffman (John), Muncie, Andrew Orebaugh (Lorie), Muncie, Molly Uliczny (Eric), Fishers, Benjamin Orebaugh, Noblesville, and Dawn DeLuca (Christian), Melbourne, fourteen great - grandchildren and two great - great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Memorial service will be at First United Church of Auburndale, Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 visitation, service 11:00 with reception to follow.
