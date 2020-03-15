Home

MARY LOUISE WARFIELD TRUMP April

MARY LOUISE WARFIELD TRUMP April Obituary
MARY LOUISE WARFIELD TRUMP

April 3, 1929 -
January 21, 2020

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Louise Warfield Trump, passed away January 21, 2020.
There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains.
90 Years 9 Months
18 Days, 9 Decades of Memories, 1089 Months of Happiness, 33,165 Days of Laughter, 795,960 Hours of Love.
3 Loving children,
4 Terrific step-children, 3 Amazing grandchildren, 1 Sweet greatgrandchild & countless phenominal friends.
Mary's legacy will live on in our love, memories, happiness, laughter and family.
'We love and miss you Mom'
Please join us for a
Celebration of Life
March 23, 2020,
Monday 11:00 am,
at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd., WH 33884.
In lieu of flowers, please make someone smile today.......
Mary would love that !
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
